Nigeria: Kashim Shettima, US Deputy Secretary Meet in Abuja On Security, Economic Partnership

Vice President Kashim Shettima and the United States deputy secretary, Kurt Campbell on Tuesday met in Abuja to discuss issues of mutual benefit to the two countries.

The meeting took place immediately after the Vice President returned to Nigeria after representing President Bola Tinubu at the just concluded International Development Association (IDA21) Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

A statement by the Vice President's spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha stated that Senator Shettima's meeting with Campbell and his team centred on security, bilateral relations, shared visions, technological cooperation, economic and mutual partnership.

According to the statement, both countries pledged to work more on deepening their bilateral relationships and their connectivity.

Deputy Secretary Campbell has been in Nigeria where he was the co-chair of the sixth U.S.-Nigeria Binational Commission (BNC) with Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar.