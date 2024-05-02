Nigeria: How Navy Rescued 250 Persons From Capsized Boat in Rivers

1 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

Gallant personnel of the Nigerian Navy Security Station, NSS 023 deployed along Cawthorne Channel in Rivers State have rescued over 250 passengers, who were onboard a capsized passenger boat at 10p.m on Sunday.

Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, Director of Naval Public Relations who confirmed the rescue operation said: "The ill-fated boat, MV Precious Emmanuel, cast off from a local market in Sangana area of Bayelsa State.

"It was making its way to Rivers State, when it encountered stormy waters and hit a wreck which damaged its hull causing it to capsize.

"Notably, the locally-made three-deck wooden vessel popularly known as Large Cotonou Boat, was overborne, had no lifesaving equipment onboard and none of its passengers wore a life jacket.

"It was the vigilant eyes and professional response of NN personnel, who swiftly undertook a rescue mission that ensured no life was lost.

"This rescue effort is in line with the Strategic Directive of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla which states that 'the strategic end state of NN operations is a safe and secure maritime environment in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea.'

"Additionally, the NN wishes to reiterate the importance of lifejackets, life buoys and other life-saving equipment to local maritime operators.

"Provision and proper utilisation of such equipment is imperative to safety of lives at sea.

"The NN, wishes to assure the general public that it remains committed to securing Nigeria's maritime space from the backwaters to the outermost limits of the Exclusive Economic Zone for legitimate businesses to thrive."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.