Nigeria: S-East Governors' Forum Is Not Functioning - Residents of the Region

IS South-East Gov-ernors' Forum, SEGF, real-ly existing? This poser becomes pertinent because there is nothing on ground to show that the forum exists, either in the activities such as joint projects or even regular meetings to discuss the good of the region.

The forum ought to be a channel through which the governors of the five states in the region meet regularly, discuss and embark on joint efforts to tackle common issues facing their people such as the security crisis in the region. None of these is happening, prompting SEV to speak to some residents of the region on the matter.

According to some of the respondents, the absence of a functional South-East Governors' Forum is negatively affecting a lot of things in the region. They noted that after the leadership of former governors Peter Obi and Theodore Orji, the forum became useless with the worst period being the eight years under the leadership of former Governor Dave Umahi. They called on the present governors to make a difference from the past.

S-East Govs are a bunch of disappointment -- Intersociety

Speaking to the issue, a leading human rights organisation, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, Intersociety, expressed utter disappointment over the inability of the governors to forge a common front to tackle issues confronting the region.

"South-East governors are a bunch of disappointment. As a research-based organisation, Intersociety is shocked by the level of conspiracy of the so-called South-East Governors' Forum. On the insecurity ravaging the region, it is not only that the South-East Governors have misdirected the security concerns of the South-East, they have also conspired with the security agencies in the region to mortgage the territorial and citizens security as well as the property security of the region.

"From available statistics arising from our several investigations, the South-East Governors' Forum is nothing to write home about. Our comprehensive report on the situation of security in the South- East and the level of conspiracy of the governors is coming out very soon. We are not surprised by the lame duck nature of the governors. If you look at the composition of the Secretariat, you would agree with us that the greatest challenge facing the governors is lack of independence. They have transferred their loyalty and allegiance to the people and forces outside this geopolitical zone.

"We have discovered lately that while other governors have stood their ground, the same cannot be said of the South-East governors. We had in March this year raised the alarm that South- East governors are secretly ceding their lands to violent and jihadist Fulani movement and allied others. Instead of addressing the issue or accepting the responsibility with apology, the governors continued to live in denial. We are coming out for them. They are a bunch of conspirators and betrayers. The people of the South-East will never forgive them.

"In the next 20-50 years, the people of the region will realise what we are telling them today then; it would have been too late. There is fire on the mountain and there is fire on the hill courtesy of those who call themselves South-East governors. The Forum can only bark, they can't bite because they have compromised not only themselves but the collective security and safety of the region and her citizens.

"Intersociety advise them to purge themselves of dependency and wriggle out of any clandestine agreement they have with some outside forces which would remotely mortgage the security of their people, including freedom of worship. Unfortunately, the so-called Christian leaders are into business using the name of Christ. Their greed had made them to be running errands for the governors," Comrade Emeka Umeagbalasi, the board chairman of Intersociety said.

The governors' personal interests override public good -- Prof. Igwe

An emeritus professor of Political Science, Obasi Igwe decried the inability of the South-East governors to unite for the common good of the zone, claiming that most of them "are intimidated and handcuffed from above because they are in office courtesy of doubtful electoral legitimacy while others are potential EFCC guests." He said that SEGF can change the narrative by being united, but regretted that they are not capable of doing so.

"The South-East governors cannot unite for anything, for that would imply a step towards Igbo unity. Their masters will not be happy about that. They are intimidated and handcuffed from above and compromised from below. United, they can change the narrative, but being incapable of doing so, they stay weakened. Most are in office on doubtful electoral legitimacy, others are potential EFCC guests. Therefore, for them, alien and personal interests override the public good of their people.

"To expect South-East governors to unite or stand up for any collective good is like looking for sunshine at midnight," Prof. Igwe said.

The Forum exists only in the mind --Okenwa

The Executive Director, LEAD Network Africa, Chukwuma Okenwa is of the opinion that South-East Governors' Forum exists only in the mind and nothing on the ground to show it actually exists.

According to him: "Since inception of democracy in 1999 when all South-East governors were entirely PDP, we did not see remarkable collaboration, arguably because of the Republican nature of Ndigbo.

They have to leave aside personal ego to be able to be fully represented and seek the interest of the region. So, that didn't happen then, let alone now when all the major political parties are being represented in one region. One PDP, one APGA, one LP and two APC, that further makes it a great challenge to collaborate.

"Now what I see as a challenge is that ever since former Governor David Umahi, was in charge of the forum for eight years, there was no organised Secretariat, it was never fully operational and funded. So, we need a Secretariat for the forum to serve as a coordinating point and should be fully efficient.

"Part of the aims and objectives of the SEGF is to be a policy hub. Can we actually talk about a policy hub without being research- based and turned into academics that will be able to generate data, home grown data for instance, how many youths are unemployed, insecurity? Data is basically needed all across, may be issues of infant mortality and this data will help them in policy formulation."

SE Govs' Forum is showing commitment to develop zone --Ohuabunwa

Former Chairman of Nigeria Economic Summit and the Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo's Igbo Business Leader's, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, however said the South-East governors had shown some commitment to develop the zone, saying that he had personally spoken with the governors, and they showed genuine commitment towards collaborative development of the zone.

"I have spoken to Governor Hope Uzodinma who is the Governor of Imo State and also the Chairman of South-East Governors' Forum. I have spoken to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, I have spoken to my brother, Governor Alex Otti. I have spoken to Peter Mbah of Enugu and Nwifuru of Ebonyi State. I have had contact with them and all of them showed the desire to come together in the South-East.

"However what we are still looking forward to is synergy to be able to see how each state can leverage on the strength of the other. There are very many things we can do in leveraging each other which we might not do as a state.

"It might be too expensive and not make economic sense for example; the much talked about railroad that connects all the states or a major super highway that connects all the states. It is not going to be easy for each state to do it alone, but if there is a synergy, they will be able to find it easy.

"They can also attract funding and more importantly, they will be able to get private sector which is, as you know, I am the Chairman of the Igbo Business Leader's Council, and part of the reason we are set up is to be able to work together with the governors of the zone to bring economic growth to Igbo land, to cause multiplication of opportunities for the young people to be employed and gainfully utilised.

"In summary, I know SEGF does exist, but we need to get it to be more functional and perhaps, be able to show what it is accomplishing. If the South-East Governors' Forum is not functional and more active than any other Governors' Forum, then all our desires to attract investments to Ala Igbo, to bring South-East and Igbo businessmen outside Igbo land and the Diaspora to come and invest in Igbo land, will be difficult to attain.

"It is important that they organise their policies so that we in the council can help them propagate them to everyone so that if you go to Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi, you will get the same similar descriptive attraction and a welcoming environment for business growth," Ohuabunwa said.

S-East youths should mobilise to safeguard Igbo land, Govs not interested --ADC

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, on its part urged youths of the region to rise up and put pressure on the governors to organise themselves to tackle the challenges of the zone. ADC National Vice-Chairman, South-East, Chilos Godsent, said the people of the region should hold the governors accountable.

Igbo Elders Forum rates the SE governors low

A group of Igbo council of elders, under the aegis of Igbo Elders and Achievers Forum rated the governors very low due to their inability to come together and tackle insecurity, achieve peace and development in the region.

National Coordinator of the forum, Justice Alpha Ikpeama said some of the governors are trying their best as individuals but noted that the Governors' Forum as a body, lacks good coordination.

"As far as we Igbo elders are concerned, our governors in the South-East are not coordinating properly. Had it been they are properly coordinated, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu would have since been released from detention and peace and calm return to the region."