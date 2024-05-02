Nigeria: Pregnant Woman, Children, Others Sustain Burns in Lagos Gas Explosion

Lagos — A gas explosion, yesterday, rocked the densely populated Alayabiagba community in Ajegunle area of Lagos, leaving nine people injured, including a pregnant woman and children.

The explosion, which occurred about noon, also razed a bungalow building, six lock-up shops and four commercial tricycles.

Preliminary investigations, according to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, revealed that a gas cylinder on Alaba lane of the market had a leakage, which triggered the explosion.

The explosion caused a high-tension cable to snap, resulting in a fire that spread to other shops. Many traders reportedly lost their goods as they tried to escape the raging fire.

According to the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margret Adeseye, "The incident was quickly brought under control through the combined efforts of the Ajegunle and Sari-Iganmu Fire Stations of the LSFRS, with the support of the Federal Fire Service.

"While four commercial tricycles, six lock-up shops, and a bungalow were razed, adjoining structures, including a major fuel service station, were salvaged.

"Nine people, including a pregnant woman, children, and adults, are currently receiving treatment for burns at the Ajeromi General Hospital and Gbagada Burnt and Trauma Centre, after receiving initial first aid from the Lagos State Ambulance Service."