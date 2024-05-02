Nigeria: Akpata's Visit Controversy - Uniben Suspends Sug

·LP vows to resist attempts to frustrate Akpata's campaign·Says it's humbled by massive supportBy John Alechenu & Ozioruva Aliu

The management of the University of Benin, UNIBEN, has suspended the Student's' Union Government, SUG, as a result of an attack on a lecturer, Dr. Presley Osemwegie, when the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Olumide Akpata, was having a session with senior staff of the school at the university's senior staff club, recently.

The UNIBEN Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, last week, issued an ultimatum that they would not resume classes, until those involved in the attack, allegedly led by some officials of the SUG, were brought to book.

Osemwegie was injured during the interaction on April 12 on the allegation that they (students) were not informed of the session.

Akpata visited Osemwegie a few days ago, where he also debunked allegations that his security personnel shot a student of the institution during the incident. He accused a top government official of masterminding the attack on him.

A statement by the Registrar of the University, Ademola Bobota, dated April 29, 2024 read: "The University Management has received the Report of the Panel constituted to investigate the incidents that occurred in the Faculty of Law and the University's Senior Staff Club on Friday 12th April, 2024.

"After due consideration of the Report by the Management, the Vice Chancellor has approved the suspension of the University's Students' Union. The suspension, which is indefinite, takes immediate effect, that is, from today, Monday 29" April, 2024.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Accordingly, all officers of the Students' Union are to handover ail properties of the Union in their possession to the Dean, Students' Affairs not later than 4.00pm on Tuesday 30th April, 2024.

"In the interim, a Caretaker Committee composed of representatives of Faculties, Schools and Institutes has been approved to coordinate students' activities during the period of suspension.

"The above directive of the Vice Chancellor is hereby communicated for the attention of the University Community and compliance of the erstwhile Union Officers as appropriate."

LP vows to resist attempts to frustrate Akpata's campaign

Meanwhile, the Labour Party has vowed to resist attempts by agents of the state to frustrate the campaign of its Governorship candidate, Olumide Akpata.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, yesterday, the party urged all parties contesting in the polls to play the game by the rules.

Ifoh said: "Edo State is the capital of the Obidient Movement in Nigeria. It is our support base and we have the best candidate for the election.