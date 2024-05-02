Nigeria: Northern Governors Talk Tough On Kidnapping, Out-of-School Children

Kaduna--Northern Governors yesterday in Kaduna rallied against increasing kidnapping, out-of-school children, insecurity and other problems militating against the progress of the region, describing the situation as an unacceptable reality that must be tackled head-on.

At their meeting, the Chairman, Northern States Governors Forum, NSGF and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya, said for the Northern region to get out of perennial security challenges, it must develop its economic and human capacity, declaring that a long-term economic development is paramount to tackling insecurity in the region.

"Northern Nigeria currently bears the burden of the highest number of out-of-school children in the world which could compound security challenges. Economic development is paramount to our region's prosperity. We consider economic development as the long-term solution to our security challenges. In this regard, the revitalization of the New Nigeria Development Company, NNDC, is at the heart of our economic agenda for northern Nigeria. We must also explore innovative ways to invest in critical infrastructure capable of unlocking the huge industrial and economic potentials of the northern region. I urge us not to lose focus, but to strive, sustain and enhance the legacies of our founding fathers.

"Human capital development is very critical to the progress and prosperity of our region. It is deeply troubling that Northern Nigeria currently bears the burden of the highest number of out-of-school children in the world. This is an unacceptable reality that we must urgently address. Every child deserves access to quality education and the opportunity to develop the skills necessary to succeed in today's rapidly changing global economic landscape. As leaders, we have a moral obligation to invest massively in education and skills development, healthcare, and social services to unlock the full potential of our youth and empower future generations.

"Environmental sustainability is equally crucial to both our present and future. Climate change, unsustainable agricultural practices, and population growth pose significant challenges to our communities. We must adopt holistic approaches that promote environmental conservation, sustainable agriculture, and responsible resource management to safeguard the livelihoods of our people and preserve our natural heritage for generations yet unborn.

"Regional integration remains a cornerstone of our collective vision for a prosperous northern region. Let us deepen our collaborations in infrastructure development, human capital enhancement, trade, security cooperation, and cultural exchange. Together, we can unlock the full potential of our region and ensure inclusive growth and shared prosperity in the ever-competitive Federal Republic of Nigeria.

