Nigeria: Edo Guber - Omobayo, Ogie Root for Continuity

·Why Edo must sustain good governance --Ogie

·Obaseki's performance'll ensure victory for PDP--Omobayo

By Ozioruva Aliu & Olayinka Ajayi

-EDO State Deputy Governor, Marvellous Omobayo, and Secretary to the State Government, SSG, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, deputy governorship candidate, Osarodion Ogie, have urged Edo people to support PDP's governorship candidate, Dr. Asue Ighadolo, for continuity of good governance in the state.

While receiving chairmen of the 18 local government councils, under the auspices of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Omobayo said that the developmental strides of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration were enough to give the PDP victory in the September 21 governorship election in the state.

Omobayo said: "There is no gainsaying the fact that many companies and industries are coming up in Edo State. This is happening because of the foresight of Governor Godwin Obaseki. We can't afford to destroy the good programmes of Governor Obaseki. That's why the people of Edo State should support Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie for continuity."

The deputy governor described the sterling performance of Obaseki in the last seven years as monumental, noting that the Governor's achievements needed to be built upon by the incoming PDP administration that will be inaugurated on November 12, 2024.

He expressed optimism that PDP would emerge victorious at the polls as plans were underway by the leadership of the PDP to mobilize Edo people to support and vote massively for the PDP and its candidate, Ighodalo.

He commended the council chairmen for their solidarity, stating that they were all working together as partners in progress for the good of the people.

Speaking on behalf of his counterparts, Edo ALGON Chairman, who also doubles as Chairman of Orhionmwon LGA, Newman Ugiagbe, said they were in the deputy governor's office to demonstrate their solidarity and strategize on how best to win the governorship election.

"Edo people need dedicated leaders in the persons of Dr Asue Ighodalo and his running mate, Osarodion Ogie, to sustain and consolidate on the good legacies of Governor Godwin Obaseki," he said.

In a related development, Omobayo commended members of the Obaseki Coordinators in the 18 LGAs for their sacrifice and support since inception of the administration.

Ogie calls for sustenance of good governance

Speaking in like manner, Ogie, while fielding questions from newsmen after his consultation with Edo indigenes in the United Kingdom, said there was need for Edo people to support the candidacy of Ighadolo for continuity of good governance in the state.

Ogie, while commending Governor Obaseki for raising minimum wage to N70,000 in Edo, said the governor has set a commendable standard for continuity in people's focused governance.

His words: "Dr. Ighadolo's determination to focus on the continuation of good governance laid out by Obaseki cannot be overemphasized. It is based on the tripods of security, infrastructural development, and education. He is a passionate Edo son who is also dedicated to putting the well-being of Edo people first. Let us collectively support his agenda to make Edo the place of our dreams."