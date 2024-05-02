Nigeria: Ex-Naval Officer Kicks Against Sale of Lekki Green Areas

1 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Ojelu & Henrietta Ibe

A retired Naval Officer, Rear Admiral Ibukunle Olaiya, has kicked against the sale of Green Areas, near Block 113, Lekki Phase 1, by officials of the Lagos State Government, against the original master plan that reserved the space for essential public infrastructure.

The retired officer, in separate letters to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, for himself and on behalf of concerned Lagosians and residents in the Lekki axis, said it is a matter of grave concern that the Green Areas have been allocated to someone, who has begun construction.

Titled, "Urgent attention needed: illegal sale of Green Areas near Block 113, Lekki Phase 1" and dated April 26, 2024, Admiral Olaiya said those areas are being sold for personal gains.

His words: "Despite designated green spaces intended for essential infrastructural development, such as road and drainage expansions, and the construction of a light train to accommodate the growing population; these areas are being unlawfully sold for personal gain.

"It is disheartening to witness such actions, particularly considering the significant investments and efforts made in the Lekki-Epe axis over the years.

"Your administration's commitment to infrastructure development, education, and the preservation of the state's original master plan has been commendable.

"However, it is troubling to see certain individuals tarnish these efforts by engaging in illegal allocations, especially under your watch as a surveyor by profession."

Attaching the Survey Plan of Block 113 as evidence, the Petitioner implored the governor to address the issue with the seriousness it deserves.

The mantra "Eko oni baje", he stated, resonates deeply and emphasises the need to uphold the integrity of the city. He, therefore, urged him to intervene and halt these illegal activities.

In the letter to the Commissioner, he warned that there could be grave consequences in future "if this illegality is allowed to thrive and the good actions of the Lagos State Government to demolish houses built on canals and setbacks would be difficult to justify."

