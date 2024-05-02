Nigeria: ICPC Tracks N219.84bn in Mdas, Constituency Projects

1 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Esther Onyegbula

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, has tracked N219.84 billion to contractors and ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs, of the federal government.

The Chairman of the ICPC, Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, who disclosed this at a briefing in Lagos yesterday, said the tracking focussed on critical sectors such as education, agriculture, healthcare and infrastructure which he added, spanned 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, across all six geo-political zones of the country.

"The Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Group (CEPTG) has tracked a total of N219, 843,922,945.48 across 176 ministries, departments, and agencies, MDAs, since its inception in 2019.

"The initiative is to ensure government funds are directed towards impactful projects that benefit the most vulnerable Nigerians," he said.

Also Read

N2trn constituency project fraud: ICPC toothless bulldog

According to the ICPC boss, the phase 6 tracking which commenced in November 2023 and continued through the first quarter of this year, is ongoing.

He said: "Finally, we want to assure Nigerians that ICPC, in the discharge of its enforcement mandate, is committed to adherence to the rule of law and international best practices in the investigation and prosecution of persons suspected to have committed corrupt practices."

The CEPTG, conceived in April 2019 as a preventive and intervention measure, is initiated to tackle corruption and, among other things, engender good governance, transparency, and accountability within the body polity. It focuses on how well monies allocated to critical sectors by the government are utilised.

Highlighting the findings from Phase 6 tracking, the commission's chairman said a total of 1,721 government-funded projects were tracked within the Phase 6 tracking cycle.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.