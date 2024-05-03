Nigeria: U.S.-Nigerian Singer Shaboozey Topples Beyonce from Billboard's Country Charts

Shaboozey is currently on a roll. The 28-year-old singer has been riding this week's Hot Country Songs chart with his hit A Bar Song (Tipsy) and toppled Queen Bey from the No.1 spot.

According to Chart Data, it marks the first time in history two Black artists have led the chart back-to-back.

Taking to X, Shaboozey wrote: "Unreal...History tho?!?! We made History?!?!"

Beyonce's Texas Hold 'Em has been dominating charts around the globe, with her latest album Cowboy Carter causing much division among country music lovers.

Still, it hasn't quenched the thirst of the Beyhive, elevating the country-themed album to viral status.

The same goes for Shaboozey's Tipsy, with Saving Country Music describing it as "this really isn't a 'good' song, and that it's not especially 'country' either, aside from a few tokenary and surface inferences."

Cowboy Carter has also put fellow Black country stars on the map, including Shaboozey. The Virginia native, born to Nigerian parents, collaborated with Beyonce for two songs on her album - Spaghetti and Sweet/Honey/Buckiin'.

Shaboozey first rose to fame in 2018 when he featured on the Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse soundtrack Start a Riot with Duckwrth.

His music combines hip-hop, country and rock.

Born Collins Obinna Chibueze, Shaboozey derived his stage name from people mispronouncing his surname, meaning God is King in Igbo.

The Let it Burn singer is currently on tour across the US in anticipation of his third studio album Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, slated for release at the end of May this year.