Nigeria: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Set to Break Srict Royal Protocol with Nigeria Visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to visit Nigeria this month to celebrate the Invictus Games' 10th anniversary.

In sharp contrast to their previous visits to Commonwealth states as senior working royals, the couple is said to be taking on a more relaxed approach when they touch down in the West African nation.

Both Hary and Meghan will be taking part in cultural activities, including a meet-and-greet with service members and their families.

"Undoubtedly, all eyes will be on Harry and Meghan during their trip to Nigeria," PR expert Mayah Riaz told British publication, The Mirror.

"However, this won't be a traditional royal visit, and they intend to make it unique," she added.

Riaz explained that the couple will make sure to stay clear of private press events and welcoming ceremonies with flag raising.

Although it's not clear when the Sussexes will arrive in Nigeria, a statement issued by the country's defence spokesperson Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau said they plan to make the trip after a service at London's St. Paul's Cathedral to mark the 10th anniversary of the games.

According to Gasau, Prince Harry and the Nigerian government could discuss the country possibly hosting the Invictus Games in the future.

Meghan also has a special connection to Nigeria, as Harry referred to her ancestry at the opening of the 2023 Games.

"Now, I'm not saying we play favourites in our home, but since my wife discovered she is of Nigerian descent, it's likely to get a little bit more competitive this year!" said Harry.

Meghan first discussed her genealogy during an episode of her Archetypes podcast in 2022 when she revealed she was 43% Nigerian.