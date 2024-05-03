South African Singing Sensation Tyla Reacts to Controversy on her Ethnicity

She may only be 22, but Johannesburg-born Tyla Laura Seethal has the world at her feet.

Following the release of her viral hit Water, Tyla has appeared on numerous international talk shows, fronted a GAP campaign and won a Grammy.

Some would say she's become South Africa's biggest music export. However, the fame has come with a few negatives.

While the African continent celebrates her huge success, her US fans can't get over the fact that she refers to herself as "Coloured."

For Black Americans, the very term carries disparaging connotations, adding to the discourse, given the history of civil Black America.

During a candid interview with Cosmopolitan Magazine, the Truth or Dare singer was asked about "igniting a nuanced dialogue."

Tyla said she was happy there was a conversation happening about Africa being more than just Black and white.

"When people are like, 'You're denying your Blackness,' it's not that at all. I never said I am not Black. It's just that I grew up as a South African knowing myself as Coloured," she told the magazine.

Tyla continued: "I'm also mixed-race. I'm also Black. I know people like finding a definition for things, but it's 'and,' not 'or.'"

The singer caused quite a stir at Konka this past weekend when she arrived at the nightclub with US rapper Gunna, accompanied by their bodyguards.

Speculation is rife as to whether the two are a couple. According to KreativeKornerr, the rapper is currently shooting a music video with the songstress in Johannesburg.