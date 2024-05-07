South Africa: Nailed it! Tyla's Met Gala Look is a Visually Stunning Work of Art

Just when you thought Water singer Tyla had taken all her tricks out of her bag, she shocked us with another one.

This time, the Joburg-born superstar pulled up to the prestigious Met Gala dressed to the nines in an Olivier Rousteing original.

This year's Met Gala theme was The Garden of Time, with celebrities encouraged to interpret it as they wish.

Fashion enthusiasts clamoured to get a look-see at Tyla's moulded sand design, and because it was her Met Gala debut, she had to make a bold fashion statement, as one should.

"It has everything a good Met look needs: it's unexpected, visually stunning and fits both the celebrity and the theme perfectly!! Tens across the board!!," tweeted fashion law student @jacquemusx.

Completing her ensemble with an hourglass, the Grammy winner appeared calm and collected, and opted to keep her hairstyle to an understated wavy bob.

According to Balmain's creative director Olivier Rousteing, he made the dress from sand that was moulded to her body. His inspiration was Sleeping Beauty.

Other stars to make their mark at this year's Met were Zendaya who wore not one but two outfits. Serving as only she can, the actress stepped onto the green carpet like she owned it.

Kim Kardashian had a mixed reaction, mainly due to that already tiny waist cinched into a quarter of her rib cage. Not long after, the memes came in fast and furious, and yet, there was something amazing about the way she carried off the look.

On the other hand, the queen of rap Nicki Minaj may have missed out on getting the brief. Some X users compared her outfit to a preschool art project, complete with paper mache flowers.