Nigeria: Insecurity - Group Supports Northern Governors' U.S. Trip

A group, Arewa New Frontiers (ANF) has said northern governors deserve more support and encouragement and can go as far as America and any other country to seek lasting solutions to the insecurity and bloodbath in the region.

The group expressed support for the recent attendance of 10 northern governors to the two-day symposium organised by the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) with the aim of addressing peace and security concerns in Northern Nigeria.

ANF national coordinator, Abubakar Lawal who stated this while addressing journalists in Abuja, said the United States of America (USA) has some of the best security measures across the world and a long history of helping other nations tackle insecurity effectively with contribution in both intellectual strategies, and weapons acquisition.

Lawal therefore faulted the former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido for criticising the governors' participation in the two-day symposium by USIP, saying it was not the right time to condemn that all important move by those state chief executives in their mission to salvage the high rate of insecurity.

"We want to believe the former Governor was attacking the Jigawa state governor, being his governor, but not the nine other governors because for us he has misfired. Lamido for the avoidance of doubt should face his trivails with the EFCC and allow these new set of digital governors find solutions to their problems.

"It is even annoying that a person who has held the foreign affairs portfolio under Obasanjo would be denigrating an international fora meant to find solutions to our problems. It is a shame that he has lost touch with realities.

"The world is a global village and just as Sule Lamido suggested, the governors should have engaged on their visit on how to boost Agriculture, health. Who told him the governors went there for security issues only? He will never know because his mindset was just to be relevant for some days," he added.