Nigeria: NSA Orders Full Implementation of Cybercrime Act 2024

The National Security Adviser Malam Nuhu Ribadu has directed full implementation of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Amendment Act 2024.

Ribadu in a statement by the Head Strategic Communications Office of the National Security Adviser Zakari Mijinyawa also directed the operationalisation of the National Cybersecurity Fund by all regulators and businesses specified in the second schedule of the Act.

The statement said African leaders after a 2 day high level international counter terrorism meeting held in Abuja between 22-23 April called for the improved deployment of greater support and resources towards strengthening cybersecurity activities in Africa and taking concrete steps to prevent the use of social media and other platforms by terrorists and organised criminal groups

He said "In view of the need to secure Nigeria's Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII), counter terrorism and violent extremism, strengthen national security and protect economic interests, this notice calls for the full implementation of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Amendment Act 2024, including the operationalisation of the National Cybersecurity Fund by all regulators and businesses specified in the second schedule of the Act,".

Recall that Nigeria on 6 July 2022 joined the league of 66 other countries that have signed and ratified the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime to enhance international cooperation, provide common platform and procedural tools for efficient and safe cyberspace pursuant to section 41(2) (a) of the Cybercrime Act 2015 requiring conformity of Nigerian cybercrime and cybersecurity laws and policies with regional and international standards.

