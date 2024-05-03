Nigeria: Why Nigeria Should Adopt State Police - - Governor

There have been renewed calls from various quarters to create state government-controlled police in Nigeria.

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has given why Nigeria should adopt State police.

The real reason

Mr Nwifuru, while speaking on the need for state police, said Nigeria has grown to the extent that central policing will not make the desired impact in fighting insecurity.

The governor spoke when he received members of the House of Representatives Committee on Army in his office, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Monday Uzor, on Thursday.

"The country has grown so large to an extent that central policing will not control crime. State policing will allow us to use people familiar with our terrain to combat crimes in our various communities," Mr Nwifuru said.

The governor called on members of the National Assembly to support the establishment of state police in Nigeria.

He said his administration has prioritised the security issue and has supported various security agencies in the state to function effectively.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Deputy Chairperson of the House of Representatives Committee on Army, David Agada, told the governor that they were in Ebonyi State to visit Army formations to find solutions to challenges facing personnel of the Nigerian army in the state.

Mr Agada commended the governor for the "successes he recorded" in the fight against insecurity in the state.

State police in Nigeria

The State Police Bill, which seeks to create state police, is before the National Assembly.

In the last assembly, the bill was rejected by the lawmakers, who believed that state governors might abuse the state police if created.

But in the face of rising insecurity across the country and renewed calls from various groups, the bill appears to be receiving attention from lawmakers.