Ghana: Two Off-Duty Police Killed At Trassacco, Police On Man Hunt for Gun Men

3 May 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Shadrack Abbey

The Ghana Police Service has reported that two off-duty officers were shot by unknown gunmen at Trassacco Valley.

The Ghana Police Service has reported that two off-duty officers were shot by unknown gunmen at Trassacco Valley in Accra, on Thursday, May 2. In a post on its Facebook page on Thursday evening, the police said the incident occurred around 6 pm and is currently pursuing the gunmen.

"The Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt for two gunmen who fatally shot two off-duty Police officers sitting in front of their private residence at Block factory, East Trassacco, Accra, today Thursday 2nd May 2024 at about 6:00 pm," the police statement said.

According to the police, the gunmen did not take anything from the victims and sped off on a motorbike.

"The gunmen did not take anything from the victims and sped off on a motorbike. An intelligence-led operation to get the suspects arrested is currently ongoing," the Police statement revealed.

In less than a week, 3 security personnel have been attacked. A military officer, Lance Corporal Danso Michael, was killed in Kasoa Millennium City, Central Region, due to a land dispute on 30th April.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is working with the Ghana Police Service to investigate the incident.

One person has been arrested in connection with the killing of the military man and is aiding the police in their investigations.

