Niger: Concerns Mount As Russian Troops Take Over US Base in Niger

Russian military personnel have entered an air base in Niger that is hosting US troops - a move that follows a decision by Niger's junta to expel American forces from the country.

Niger's ruling junta has told the US to withdraw its nearly 1,000 military personnel from the country, which until a coup last year had been a key partner for Washington's fight against insurgents who have killed thousands of people and displaced millions across the Sahel.

Russian forces are reportedly not mingling with US troops but were using a separate hangar at Airbase 101, which is next to Diori Hamani International Airport in Niger's capital, Niamey.

The move by Russia's military puts US and Russian troops in close proximity at a time when the nations' military and diplomatic rivalry is increasingly acrimonious over the conflict in Ukraine.

It also raises questions about the fate of US installations in the country following a withdrawal.

Russia in Africa

The US and its allies have been forced to move troops out of a number of African countries following coups that brought to power groups eager to distance themselves from Western governments.

In addition to the impending departure from Niger, US troops have also left Chad in recent days, while French forces have been kicked out of Mali and Burkina Faso.

At the same time, Russia is seeking to strengthen relations with African nations, pitching Moscow as a friendly country with no colonial baggage in the continent.

In recent years, Mali has become one of Russia's closest African allies, with the Wagner mercenary force deployed there to fight jihadist insurgents.

Russia has described relations with the United States as "below zero" because of US military and financial support for Ukraine's defence against Russia's invasion.

After the coup, the US military moved some of its forces in Niger from Airbase 101 to Airbase 201 in the city of Agadez.

It was not immediately clear what US military equipment remains at Airbase 101.

The US built Airbase 201 in central Niger at a cost of more than €90 million.

Since 2018 it has been used to target Islamic State and Al-Qaeda affiliate Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM) fighters with armed drones.

Concern over militants, Iran

Washington is concerned about Islamic militants in the Sahel region, who may be able to expand without the presence of US forces and intelligence capabilities.

Niger's move to remove US troops came after a meeting in Niamey in mid-March, when senior US officials raised concerns including the expected arrival of Russia forces and reports of Iran seeking raw materials in the country, including uranium.

While the US message to Nigerien officials was not an ultimatum, it was made clear US forces could not be on a base with Russian forces.

A two-star US general has been sent to Niger to try and arrange a professional and responsible withdrawal.

While no decisions have been taken on the future of US troops in Niger, the plan is for them to return to the US Africa Command's home bases in Germany.