Nigeria: Actionaid Rejects Attempt to Silence Journalists, Demands Release of Fij Reporter

The ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) has condemned the arrest of journalist Daniel Ojukwu of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) by the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The AAN's Country Director, Mr Andrew Mamedu, in a statement, on Sunday, said the flagrant act violates the fundamental rights of journalists to freely exercise their profession and constitutes an affront to democracy and press freedom in Nigeria.

"It is deeply concerning that Daniel has reportedly been detained without due process and held at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, in Lagos State. The fact that his whereabouts were unknown to colleagues, family, and friends, while he was in Police detention is alarming and raises serious questions about the conduct of law enforcement agencies in Nigeria."

"The Nigerian Police Force must immediately provide clarity on the circumstances surrounding Daniel Ojukwu's detention. We demand transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law in this matter," Mamedu said.

He said any attempt to silence journalists and suppress freedom of expression is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

He said, "We call on the Inspector General of Police to ensure the swift and unconditional release of Mr. Ojukwu and to uphold the principles of press freedom and human rights enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.

"The world is watching, and Nigeria's reputation as a democratic nation is at stake if law enforcement officers continue to treat journalists and press freedom as inconsequential. We join our voice with the world to reiterate our commitment to defending the rights of journalists and protecting the integrity of the media.

"Any attack on journalists is an attack on democracy itself, and we stand in solidarity with Daniel Ojukwu and all journalists facing threats, intimidation, and harassment in the pursuit of truth and justice."