Nigeria: Team Nigeria Men's 4x400, Mixed Relay Qualify for Paris Olympic

5 May 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Salifu Usman

Team Nigeria Men's 4x400 and Mixed relay have booked their qualification to the tickets to the 2024 Summer Paris Olympic Games respectively.

The Nigerian men's 4x400m quartet of Dubem Nwachukwu, Dubem Amene, Sikiru Adeyemi, and Chidi Okezie clocked a remarkable time of 3:01.70 to secure qualification to the Paris Games.

The achievement marks the fastest time by any Nigerian male 4x400m team since the bronze-winning team of James Godday, Musa Audu, Saul Weigopwa, and Enefiok Udo-Obong at the Athens 2004 Olympics.

In the mixed 4x400m relay event, the quartet of Samuel Ogazi, Ella Onojuvwevwo, Chidi Okezie, and Esther Elo Joseph delivered an impressive performance, finishing second in their heat with a time of 3:13.79 to secured their spot at the Olympics for the second consecutive time.

