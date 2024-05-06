Nigeria: 100 Shanties for Demolition On Lagos Island

5 May 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olamide Ojuokaiye

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Hon. Tokunbo Wahab has stated that the state will undertake enforcement action to remove over 100 shanties at Adeniji Adele underbridge from Monday May 6, 2024.

Wahab made this disclosure in a post on his verified X handle (formerly Twitter) where he confirmed that the removal is coming after the expiration of a 48-hour removal notice served on all occupants of the shanties to remove their belongings.

He remarked that operatives of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI/LAGESC) and officials from the Monitoring Enforcement and Compliance (MEC) Department of the ministry will be given security backup to conduct the operation.

Wahab stated, "This exercise is part of the avowed commitment of the present administration under Mr @jidesanwoolu to reclaim all ungoverned spaces that dot the Lagos landscape.

"Unsightly shanties which are located in the heart of Lagos Island represent a distorted image of what a smart city like Lagos should be," Wahab said.

He, however said, "Apart from the unsanitary conditions of residents in the shanties, it also serves as a hiding place for criminals and points for peddling hard drugs and substances which is injurious to the wellbeing of law-abiding residents.

"Therefore, I advise all the occupants of the shanties in their interest, to voluntarily move out with their belongings before the commencement of the enforcement operations on Monday," he averred.

