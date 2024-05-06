Nigeria: Ex-Nigerian Army Chief Ihejirika Gets New Job

Mr Ihejirika served as the country's chief of army staff between September 2010 and January 2014, when he retired from service.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has appointed a former Nigerian Chief of Army Staff, Azubuike Ihejirika, as the chairperson of a newly constituted security council in the state.

Mr Otti earlier constituted the State Security Advisory Council and Security Trust Fund for the state.

The governor subsequently approved the appointment of Mr Ihejirika, a retired lieutenant general of the Nigerian Army, as the chairperson of the Security Advisory Council.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Otti's spokesperson, Kazie Uko, on Friday.

The 68-year-old retired army chief hails from Isuikwuato Local Government Area in Abia State.

This is his first job after retirement, about 10 years ago.

In 2021, the former chief of army staff joined the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Other members of the council

Apart from Mr Ihejirika, Mr Otti also appointed Uche Okoronkwo as the vice-chairperson of the council and Macdonald Ubah, a retired Navy commander, as the secretary.

Other members of the council include Abel Obi and J.O. Nwaogbo, who are both retired major-generals

Ray Nkemdirim and Emmanuel Chukwu, a retired air vice-marshal, are also members of the seven-member security council.

Security Trust Fund

In the Security Trust Fund, Governor Otti appointed Stanley Obiamarije as the chairperson.

Other members include Greg Okafor, Ngozi Ekeoma, Johnson Chukwu, Josephine Nweze, Nkechi Obi and Bank-Anthony Okoroafor.

The statement said the appointments took immediate effect.