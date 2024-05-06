Ghanaian Couple Living in Queens Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

5 May 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Duncan Ampofo Offei

Ghanaian couple Emmanuel Addae and Valerie Owusu have been sentenced to 25 years to life imprisonment for the killing of Valerie's 5-year-old son.

On March 22, a federal grand jury in New York found Valerie Owusu, 28, and Emmanuel Addae, 28, of Corona, Queens, guilty of murder in the second degree nearly three years after the lifeless body of their 5-year-old son, King Owusu was found in a residence in Brentwood, N.Y.

"This little boy was beaten and suffered for days at the hands of these defendants, one of whom was his own mother, until he, unfortunately, succumbed to his severe and extensive injuries," said District Attorney Tierney.

On Wednesday, May 1, the two appeared before the court where they were both sentenced to 25 years in prison.

According to reports from Adinkra Multimedia, Valerie apportioned blame to Addae during the trial and insisted that she was ignorant of the level of injuries her son sustained until her trial.

Further reports indicate that Valerie sought a relationship with Addae under the guise of finding a father figure for her son, Owusu. She, however, regrets for not realizing the extent of her son's situation earlier, even though she loved her son.

