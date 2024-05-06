Nigeria: NAF Kills Several Terrorists in Borno, Niger in Airstrikes

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the Air Components of Operations Hadin Kai and Whirl Punch in the North East and North Central killed several terrorists in airstrikes in Borno and Niger.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, on Sunday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the air components had continued to obliterate terrorists and destroy their structures, equipment and mobility, thereby limiting their ability to attack ground troops and innocent Nigerians at will.

In the North East he said the air interdiction was on May 3 authourised and conducted over Chinene, a location tucked inside the Mandara mountain.

Terrorists had been observed to be emanating from various locations and assembling ostensibly for a meeting.

According to him, seven gun trucks were also observed parked under trees within the same location.

Gabkwet said the aircraft bombarded the assembly area and tree coverings and destroyed their weapons and mobility.

He said that Battle Damage Assessment revealed that the strikes were successful as several terrorists were neutralised and logistics destroyed.

According to him, similar airstrikes were conducted same day by the air component of Operation Whirl Punch in a pre-emptive air strikes over terrorists hibernating at Allawa village, near Shiroro town in Niger.

The NAF spokesman said the mission was conducted following credible intelligence which revealed the migration of terrorists into the village after the mass exit of locals for fear of their safety.

He said the terrorists had, on May 1, stormed the deserted Allawa community in Shiroro Local Government Area and torched the Central Primary School.

"In the evening of the same day, another group of terrorists also arrived at the location, wielding AK-47/49 rifles after invading Galapai village in Galadima Kogo District of Shiroro.

"Accordingly, to prevent further occupation as well as pursue the terrorists from the location, the air component scrambled a formation of its platforms to attack the location.

"On arrival at the location, several terrorists were sighted and engaged effectively.

"Furthermore, following credible intelligence as well as detailed aerial observation, which confirmed the presence of their cache of arms hidden inside Allawa Forest, the air component further carried out air strikes at the location," he said.

Gabkwet also said that the NAF carried out air strikes North of Arugbana and Temakiri in the Niger Delta, where illegal refining sites were observed and destroyed.

According to him, through this action, the capabilities of oil thieves to continually sabotage and destroy oil pipelines were minimised.