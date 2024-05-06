Africa: Accelerating Africa's Journey Towards a Prosperous Future

As Africa celebrated the golden jubilee of the Organization of African Unity (OAU)/African Union (AU) in May 2013, it wasn't just a moment of reflection but a rekindling of a promise--a promise to ourselves and future generations. This promise, encapsulated in Agenda 2063, envisioned an integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa.

This continent thrives on its terms and stands as a dynamic force in the global arena. Reflecting on the journey through the First Ten Year Implementation Plan of Agenda 2063, I've been inspired by our first steps towards realising this vision and motivated to address our challenges.

The recent evaluation of this first decade has been a mix of pride and a call to action. We've witnessed remarkable progress, such as significant strategic investments in transport, energy, water, and ICT, knitting our countries closer. Nearly 30 million more people now have access to electricity, with Africa's overall electricity access rate reaching approximately 44%. Intra-African exports have seen a slight increase to 16% of trade, thanks to road and rail infrastructure improvements, and over 160,000 jobs have been created through PIDA projects. Yet, the shadow of enduring challenges, such as the stark reality of energy access for over 600 million Africans, looms large, reminding us of persisting disparities.

Over the previous decade, Africa made considerable gains in maintaining and preserving peace. This has been evidenced through the marked reduction in armed conflicts and conflict-related deaths and strengthened capacities of Member States to resolve intra and inter-regional conflicts. For instance, the number of armed conflicts declined from 34 in 2013 to 9 by 2023, representing a performance of 72.6%.

However, the lingering presence of violent conflicts underscores the fragility of our achievements and the imperative to forge lasting peace and stability across the continent.

Economically, while positive, our GDP per capita growth is not keeping pace with the needs of our rapidly growing population. The momentum of Africa's economic recovery has slowed, with average real GDP growth declining to an estimated 3.2 per cent in 2023 from 4.1 per cent in 2022. This decline results from multiple shocks and elevated inflationary pressures, particularly affecting Africa's leading economies.

These are not just numbers; they represent dreams deferred, potential unfulfilled.

Given this context, the Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan of Agenda 2063 is more than a policy document--it's a blueprint for the future we deserve. It's a roadmap for action. It targets key areas: economic transformation, connectivity, governance, peace, cultural identity, citizen empowerment, and global representation. These are ambitious goals, but they are within our reach if we commit to them fully.

The recent Thirty-Seventh Ordinary Summit of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union marked a significant milestone in this journey. His Excellency Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire and AU Champion of Agenda 2063, presented a comprehensive evaluation of the first decade's achievements and challenges, setting the stage for the implementation of the Second Decade's plan. President Ouattara's emphasis on the plan as a "beacon of hope" reminded us of the power of collective action in the face of global and continental uncertainties. His call to arms, emphasising peace, security, and prosperity, is a reminder that the time for action is now.

This phase calls for an enhanced focus on peace and security, poverty alleviation, and the creation of opportunities for the youth through quality education and advances in digital technology. The implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is particularly pivotal, offering unprecedented potential for integration and growth. This is a call to action for all African nations and their global partners to mobilise domestic and external resources to support the ambitious yet achievable targets set by Agenda 2063.

Achieving the ambitious goals of Agenda 2063 requires strategic, targeted actions across a spectrum of developmental areas. Each Moonshot, representing a bold, transformative goal, necessitates a unique approach tailored to address specific challenges and leverage opportunities inherent within the African context.

Elevating to Middle-Income Status through industrial advancement, agricultural revolution, and comprehensive social protection. Fostering Integration and Connectivity with sustainable infrastructure, trade facilitation, and enhanced connectivity. Cultivating Responsive Public Institutions by promoting the rule of law, encouraging public participation, and ensuring inclusive policies. Championing Peaceful Conflict Resolution through early warning systems, mediation, and dialogue. Promoting African Values by integrating them into education, supporting cultural industries, and fostering pan-African identity. Empowering Citizens by reforming education and health systems and focusing on youth empowerment.

Becoming a Global Powerhouse by strengthening data systems and presenting a unified stance on global matters.

Implementing these strategies requires a concerted effort from AU Member States, regional bodies, the private sector, civil society, and international partners. This journey towards a prosperous future is not the government's agenda; it's our agenda. It's a canvas upon which we, the young and old of Africa, must paint our future--a future where no child goes to bed hungry, where every young person has the opportunity to realise their potential, and where Africa stands tall among the nations of the world as a beacon of prosperity and peace.

This means holding our leaders accountable and stepping up as agents of change ourselves. Whether through entrepreneurship, activism, or community engagement, we all have a role to play in building the Africa we want.

The road ahead is challenging, but the spirit of Africa is indomitable. With continued collaboration, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of our collective goals, we will achieve the aspirations of Agenda 2063. This decade is our moment to shine and show Africa's true strength and beauty. Let's seize it with both hands and build "The Africa We Want."