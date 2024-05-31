Africa CDC to Collaborate With CEPI On Health Research

28 May 2024
Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Addis Ababa)
The Africa CDC and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the 77th World Health Assembly.

The MOU signals the two organisations' desire to expand their partnership to strengthen epidemic and pandemic prevention, preparedness and response in Africa.

Dr. Jean Kaseya, Africa CDC's Director General, said the New Public Health Order calls to action to build resilient health systems capable of managing recurrent, high-impact infectious diseases and outbreaks; an action-oriented partnership such as this is at the core.

"This collaboration with CEPI in research, clinical trials, and local manufacturing of medical countermeasures will elevate Africa's readiness against outbreaks, epidemics, and pandemics, thus consolidating the continent's preparedness far beyond where we were before the COVID-19 pandemic."

Richard Hatchett, CEPI's Chief Executive Officer, said African leadership and capabilities will ensure the continent can respond to increasingly frequent infectious disease outbreaks.

"The preparatory work to manage these outbreaks--from greater vaccine manufacturing capacity to clinical trial readiness--must be undertaken now. CEPI stands ready to support Africa CDC in realising these goals and further strengthen Africa's preparedness and resilience against future outbreaks," said Hatchett.

