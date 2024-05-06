Nigeria: Minister Wades in As Condemnation Trails FIJ Journalist's Arrest

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, yesterday, said his ministry was working to resolve the issues, as condemnation greeted the arrest and detention of Daniel Ojukwu, a journalist with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism, FIJ.

On May 1, Ojukwu was reported to have gone missing but his family and management of FIJ later discovered that he was in police custody.

The Nigeria Police Force, NPF, later discovered that he was arrested in Lagos and taken to Abuja by operatives attached to the national cybercrime centre, Abuja, over a petition filed against him.

Those who condemned the incarceration of Ojukwu, yesterday, included Ridwan Oke, a human rights lawyer and ActionAid Nigeria.

Why our cyber crime unit arrested him - Police

Giving an update to journalists, yesterday, Muyiwa Adejobi, Force spokesperson, said Ojukwu had a case to answer.

"It has been confirmed that the journalist, Daniel Ojukwu, was arrested by the Nigeria Police National Cybercrime Centre, Abuja, based on a petition filed against him. It's a case of violation of the Cybercrime Prohibition Act 2015 and other extant laws of the land.

"He has a case to answer. This was confirmed to me on Sunday by the CP and head of the centre,"he said.

Adejobi said the force headquarters would soon address the matter "to clear the grey areas."

We're working to resolve it - Info minister

Speaking on Saturday night at the NUJ Press Freedom and Good Governance Awards in Abuja, the information minister said President Bola Tinubu's administration was determined to ensure that the work of journalists "will continue unhindered and interrupted."

He said: "I made a solemn pledge on the first day of assumption of duty that this indeed would be one of the best times for media practitioners in this country because we would say it exactly as it is for you to report. Press freedom is very important to uphold. But I keep telling us also, reminding us that your freedom also has to go with enormous responsibility. You cannot allow purveyors of disinformation and fake news to occupy your space.

"I know that we have had some challenges, especially in the last couple of weeks concerning one journalist who has had some problems with the security agencies. That problem has been solved or is being solved. I'm being reminded by someone today that there's another one. We are also working to ensure that one is also resolved.

"I am glad to report that UNESCO is coming up with a guide that would help all of us, especially practitioners in the social media to see that their work is done in a way and manner that is factual, honest, transparent, patriotic and also accountable to all Nigerians.

"My message here today is that much as the government is trying to ensure we have an enabling environment for all of you to practice this profession freely and unhindered, the responsibility is incumbent on all of us to also ensure that whatever we say, write and project is also truthful in the interest of our country."

Lawyers, ActionAid kick, demand immediate freedom

On Saturday, Ridwan Oke, a human rights lawyer, said Ojukwu required medical attention.

In a post published on X, Oke, the lawyer in charge of Ojukwu's case, said the journalist had been taken to Abuja by the police.

"I can confirm that Daniel was moved to Abuja early this morning. He was allowed to make calls and he just spoke with me. He's currently being held at the "Threat Response Unit of the NPF National Cybercrime Centre", Abuja. @PoliceNG, nothing must happen to him!," he wrote.

Detention unlawful, release him, ActionAid demands

Condemning Ojukwu's arrest, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Country Director, Andrew Mamedu, said the alleged arrest and detention of Ojukwu was in gross and flagrant violation of the fundamental rights of journalists to freely exercise their profession and constitutes an affront to democracy and press freedom.

Stating that any attempt to silence journalists and suppress freedom of expression was absolutely unacceptable and would not allow it to stand, he said: "ActionAid Nigeria strongly condemns the reported arrest of journalist Daniel Ojukwu...

This flagrant act violates the fundamental rights of journalists to freely exercise their profession and constitutes an affront to democracy and press freedom in Nigeria.

"It is deeply concerning that Daniel has reportedly been detained without due process and held at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, in Lagos State.

"The Nigerian Police Force must immediately provide clarity on the circumstances surrounding Daniel Ojukwu's detention. We demand transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law in this matter.

Equally reacting yesterday, Femi Falana, SAN, said: "Section 6 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 provides as follows: (1) Except when the suspect is in the actual course of the commission of an offence or is pursued immediately after the commission of an offence or has escaped from lawful custody, the police officer or other persons making the arrest shall inform the suspect immediately of the reason for the arrest.

"(2) The police officer or the person making the arrest or the police officer in charge of

(b) consult a legal practitioner of his choice before making, endorsing or writing any statement or answering any question put to him after arrest; and (c) free legal representation by the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria where suspect.

"The media must use the case of this Ojukwu and many other cases to request that Nigerians whose family members cannot be found or who have been arrested without any disclosure of the place of detention should come out.

"A lecturer was arrested for over two years now and nobody knows where he is being detained or whether he has been killed. There is also the case of a journalist John Ebiri who was arrested and kept for over three years before his whereabouts was later disclosed. His family had thought he was dead," he added.

Also reacting to the development last night, a lawyer, human rights activist and President of the World United Consumer Organisaton, Mr. Clement Osuya, maintained that Ojukwu's action and detention was in clear violation of press freedom, saying it raised "serious concerns about police conduct in Nigeria."

He said: "It is alarming that Ojukwu's family was not informed about his whereabouts until several days after his arrest. Furthermore, he was held incommunicado without access to legal representation.

"These events clearly violate press freedom and raise serious concerns about police conduct in Nigeria. It is particularly concerning that these events coincide with World Press Freedom Day.

"The arrest and detention of Ojukwu have ignited grave concerns about press freedom in Nigeria. It is evident that Cyber Crimes legislation is being misused to suppress media freedom and harass journalists.

"These Draconian acts underscore the imminent threat to press freedom and the public's right to information. The incident also brings to light broader concerns about the abuse of power, violations of fundamental human rights, and an assault on press freedom, underscoring the urgent need for safeguarding press freedom and democratic values.

"I vehemently condemn the arrest and detention of journalist Ojukwu! This is an outrageous threat to press freedom and democracy, and I demand the immediate release of Ojukwu."

Also, an Abuja-based lawyer and rights activist, Chief Chukwuma Nwachukwu, described Ojukwu's arrest and detention as "another low and an abysmal degeneration of citizens' rights by officials of law enforcement."

He said: "By the combined effects and community reading of Sections 34, 35 and 41 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria ("1999 CFRN"), the rights to dignity of the person, personal liberty and freedom of movement of the citizen is protected and guaranteed.