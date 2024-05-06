Nigeria: NAF Aircraft Kills Scores of Terrorists in N-East, N-Central

The Air Components of Operations Hadin Kai and Operation Whirl Punch in the North East and North Central respectively, have neutralised scores of terrorists, who were ferried for a meeting to perfect plans to attack military locations and other communities.

Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, who confirmed the operations, noted that the air strikes was in continuation of efforts to obliterate terrorists and destroy their structures, equipment and mobility, thus limiting their ability to attack ground troops and innocent Nigerians at will.

He said: "At Chinene, a location tucked inside the Mandara mountain area, terrorists were, on May 3, 2024, observed to be emanating from various locations and assembling, probably for a meeting.

"Within the same location, seven gun trucks were also observed parked under trees.

"Accordingly, air interdiction was authourised and conducted over the assembly area and tree coverings to decimate the terrorists and destroy their weapons and mobility.

"After the strike, Battle Damage Assessment footages as feedback received later revealed that the strikes were successful as several terrorists were neutralised and logistics destroyed.

"Similar airstrikes were conducted same day, May 3, 2024, when the air component of Operation Whirl Punch conducted pre-emptive air strikes over terrorists hibernating in Allawa village, near Shiroro in Niger State.

"The mission was conducted following credible intelligence, which had revealed the migration of terrorists into the village after the mass exit of locals for fear of their safety."