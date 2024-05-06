Nigeria: Improvised Explosive Device Kills 7 Civilians in Borno

Another Improvised Explosive Device, IED, planted along Maiduguri-Dikwa-Gamboru Ngala road has killed seven people, including a telecommunication experts, Mallam Abbashuwa Bulamarwa.

The incident took place, weekend, when their vehicles drove on the planted IED in-between Dikwa and Logomani village, about 80kms drive from Maiduguri.

This is coming barely one week after a vehicle conveying members of the Civilian Joint Task Force exploded on the same road after stepping on an IED, living 10 of them dead.

The Saturday explosion occured when the victims were returning from Gamboru, a border town with Cameroun Republic after attending a wedding.

A close relative to one of the victims,who posted on his social media handle, yesterday, said: "I regret to announce the passing of our brother, Abbashuwa Bulamarwa. He died on Saturday afternoon due to mine explosion along Gamboru Ngala road.

"May Allah forgive and have mercy on his gentle soul and may jannatul firdaus be his final abode. Amin Ya Rabb."

Vanguard gathered that the remains of the victims were buried same day according to Islamic rites.

Efforts to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer, Daso Kenneth, proved abortive at press time.