Ghana: Coldwater Foundation Inaugurates $1.8m Multi-Purpose Retreat Centre in Accra

A new multi-purpose Christian retreat centre in Accra has been inaugurated by the Rev. Dr Stephen Wengam, General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana.

The $1.8m Jesus Power School of Ministry retreat centre is the brainchild of Apostle Bismark Osei Akomeah, founder of the church based in Columbus Ohio, USA.

The facility is a component of his Coldwater Humanitarian Foundation.

It has 20 spaciously furnished dormitory rooms, and 15 executive rooms which houses 300 people. It also has a 1,200 capacity auditorium, a 10,000 books as well as eight 50-seater meeting rooms.

The Senior Bishop of Action Chapel International, Bishop James Saah, encouraged Christian groups and churches to patronise the facility which provided serene and conducive ambience for church retreats, weddings and all other residential activities.

He applauded the visionary leadership of Apostle Bismark Osei Akomeah for his foresight, selflessness, passion for humanitarian and charitable causes.

Notable men of God who graced the occasion included Michael Boadi Nyamekye of Makers Chapel, Prophet Nanasei Opoku Sarkodie of Potter's City Ministries and Prophet Dada Jones of the Holy Ghost Revival Ministry in the UK