Ghana: We'll Provide Free Tertiary Education for PWDs

6 May 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has unveiled a ground-breaking educational policy aimed at supporting persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Speaking during a campaign tour in the Western North Regional House of Chiefs on Saturday, the Vice President, who is also the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), pledged to eliminate residential and tuition fees for all persons with disabilities attending tertiary institutions if elected.

By reallocating some funds from the Scholarship Secretariat and the Ghana Education Trust Fund, Dr Bawumia said the aim was to ensure that financial barriers did not hinder the academic pursuits of persons with disabilities.

"I believe that we have to support Persons with Disabilities a bit more... I want us to dedicate some of the monies from the Scholarship Secretariat and the GETFund to provide free tertiary education, covering tuition and accommodation, to all persons with disabilities who enroll into universities."

The benefits of this policy would be manifold. Apart from removing the financial burden for persons with disabilities and their families, allowing them to pursue higher education without worrying about cost would also promote diversity and representation within tertiary institutions, enriching the academic environment and fostering greater understanding and acceptance of disability issues.

Again, the initiative aligns with broader efforts to promote social justice and equity, enhancing Ghana's standing as a champion of inclusive education policies.

According to the 2021 Ghana Population and Housing Census report, persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Ghana constituted about eight per cent (2,098,138) of the country's population of 30,832,019, a significant statistic from which qualified persons could access this policy.

As the presidential campaign heats up, Dr Bawumia said the proposal sets a bold precedent for prioritising the needs of marginalised communities and advancing a more inclusive vision for Ghana's future.

These, among other policies, have thus been couched in the context of his mantra of offering "bold solutions for the future."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.