Nigeria: Some Influential Personalities Ganging Up Against My Govt - Kebbi Gov

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has raised the alarm that some influential figures within the state are allegedly working to undermine his administration's objectives.

Speaking at the Uhola Festival and Agricultural Show in Zuru, Kebbi State, at the weekend, Governor Idris expressed his determination not to be swayed by their efforts.

The governor revealed how certain individuals from the state had reportedly intervened at the Federal Ministry of Works in Abuja to alter the road development plans he had previously submitted.

"It might interest you to know that someone went and changed the submission we already made on the Koko Dabai Road with that of Bui-Kangiwa-Kamba Road up to the border with Niger Republic at the Ministry of Works in Abuja.

"Whereas the KoKo-Dabai Road needs more urgent attention than the Bui-Kamba Road which is still motorable.

"I feel sad whenever I come to Zuru because all the three roads linking the town to other places are in bad shape," he said.

The governor said he would gather prominent personalities from the Zuru Emirate including traditional rulers to meet President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja for a rapid solution to the disturbing issue.

Idris affirmed the commitment of his administration to support and finance the annual Uhola Festival, recognising its significance in promoting culture for economic growth and social cohesion.