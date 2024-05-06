Nigeria: Ask Tripartite Committee to Finalise Work On Minimum Wage - NECA to Govt

6 May 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dotun Omisakin

The Nigeria Employers' Consultative Association (NECA) has called on the federal government to task the tripartite committee on the national minimum wage to finalise its decision, saying the protracted delay is brewing agitation and mistrust among stakeholders.

The NECA's president, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, in a statement, expressed concerns over the delay of the tripartite committee to reconvene.

He said the delay had sparked unrest between the organised labour and some state governors, adding that the last meeting the tripartite committee met was a month ago.

Oyerinde stressed that the proposed N615,000 peg for minimum wage by the National Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress, (TUC) had not convinced the state governors, sparking agitation.

He, however, urged both parties to calm their nerves and wait for the tripartite committee to give a final peg after considering all factors viewed in previous meetings.

He, however, advised that such increase must take into cognisance the parameters as enshrined in ILO Minimum Wage Fixing Convention 131 of 1970, which includes the needs of workers and their families and economic factors.

