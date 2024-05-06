Nigeria: FAAN, NSA Move to Stop Multiple Checks At Airports

To enhance passenger facilitation at airports across the country, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) have concluded plans to end the era of multiple physical checks at the nation's airports.

This is coming amidst the rising number of military and paramilitary personnel at the country's international airports despite complaints from passengers and stakeholders.

As far back as 2017, the federal government had ordered the stoppage of multiple checks at the major international airports.

But despite the order, passengers are still being subjected to multiple checks.

The Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, who spoke at the weekend in Lagos, stated that the agency and the office of the NSA have agreed to carry out short and long-term measures to address the issue of multiple checks.

She hinted at the creation of a joint coordination room where all the agencies could view CCTV cameras to ascertain what they were looking for.