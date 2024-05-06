Nigeria: SERAP Sues UBA Sani, Wike, Others Over Failure to Account for N5.9trn, $4.6bn Loans

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against Nigeria's governors and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Mr Nyesom Wike "over their failure to account for N5.9 trillion and $4.6 billion loans obtained by their states and the FCT, and to publish copies of the loan agreements, including details and locations of projects executed with the loans."

The suit followed the disclosure last month by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State that the immediate past administration of Nasir El-Rufai left $587m, N85bn debt and 115 contractual liabilities, making it impossible for the state to pay salaries.

In the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/592/2024 filed last Friday at the Federal High Court, Abuja, SERAP is asking the court to "direct and compel the governors and Mr Wike to account for N5.9trn and $4.6bn loans obtained by their states and the FCT and to publish copies of the loan agreements, location of projects executed with the loans."

SERAP is also asking the court to "direct and compel the governors and Mr Wike to invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the spending of all the loans obtained to date by their states and the FCT."