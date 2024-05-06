Nigeria: Two More Nigerian Relay Teams Secure Olympic Qualification

Only the 4x400m women's team, hampered by visa glitches and injuries, is yet to secure their place at the Olympics.

Two more Nigerian relay teams, the men's and women's 4x100m squads, have secured automatic qualification for the Paris Olympics after making the best use of their second chances at the just concluded World Relays in Nassau, Bahamas.

The women's 4x100m team, led by Nigeria's 200m indoor and outdoor record holder, Favour Ofili, secured their passage to Paris first.

The quartet of Justina Eyakpobeyan, Ofili, Olayinka Olajide, and Tima Godbless displayed impressive teamwork, storming to victory in a time of 42.71s, booking their spot in the 2024 Olympics.

Ofili blazed through the second leg, putting Nigeria in a strong position, with reigning National Sports Festival double sprint champion Tima Godbless anchoring the team home in first place (42.71s) ahead of Switzerland, who claimed the second automatic ticket in the third qualifying heat.

With this victory, the Nigerian women avoided any late drama and secured their automatic qualification, marking their ninth consecutive appearance at the Olympic Games for the 4x100m team.

Notably, the team achieved podium finishes twice: a bronze medal in Barcelona in 1992 and an upgraded silver medal in Beijing in 2008 after Russia was stripped of their gold due to doping.

16-year jinx ends

Following the women's triumph, the Nigerian men took the field and delivered their ticket, albeit not as spectacularly as their female counterparts.

Despite missing key members, the depleted men's quartet of Udodi Onwuzurike, Ekanem Emmanuel, Alaba Akintola, and Karlington Anunagba (replacing Seye Ogunlewe) ensured they wouldn't falter twice.

They secured second place (38.57s) behind Ghana (38.29s), claiming the second automatic qualification spot for Paris.

This marks the first time in 16 years that the men will compete in the 4x100m event at the Olympics.

Their last appearance was in Beijing in 2008, where the quartet of Onyeabor Ngwogu, Obinna Metu, Chinedu Oriala, and Uchenna Emedolu had an uneventful outing.

It's important to note that before this, the Mixed Relay and the women's 4x400m teams had already secured their automatic Olympic qualification on the first day of action at the World Relays.

Only the 4x400m women's team, hampered by visa glitches and injuries, is yet to secure their place at the Olympics.