Gambia: DLEA Arrest Five Suspects With 'Kush' & Other Drugs

Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency The Gambia (DLEAG) stationed in the West Coast Region (WCR) and North Bank Region (NBR) took into custody five suspects for drug possession.

Three of the suspects are Gambians and the remaining two are Sierra Leonean nationals.

Ousman Saidyba, the spokesperson of the DLEAG said 32-year-old Raymond Bangura - a Sierra Leone national, 26-year-old Thomas Margai - a Sierra Leone national, and 22-year-old Mamadou Sey- a Gambian national were clutched by DLEAG's Brusubi field office with two hundred and seventy-six pills of ecstasy and some quantities of kush around Brufut TAF Estate.

"The said incident happened on Saturday 4th May 2024. The means of conveyance of the said prohibited and controlled drugs was an Ash color Ford vehicle with registration number BJL 4129 X," he said.

PRO Saidyba disclosed further that their operatives alongside personnel of The Gambia Police Force (GPF), The Gambia Immigration Department (GID), and State Intelligence operatives in NBR nabbed a 42-year-old Modou Camara with sixteen bundles of suspected cannabis sativa. The said incident happened at Daru Fodeba on Saturday 4th May 2024.

He said 18-year-old Sainey Manneh of Tujereng was also taken into custody at Tanji with thirty-five wraps of suspected Kush. The said incident happened on Friday 3rd May 2024.

Saidyba added that all five suspects are currently in custody as further investigations into their respective matters continue.