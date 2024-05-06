Ghana: Ga Traditional Council Places Ban On Noise Making From May 6

The Ga Traditional Council has also imposed a ban on organizing funeral rites and related activities for the duration of the ban.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced that the annual ban on drumming and noise-making in its jurisdiction will commence today Monday, May 6, until Thursday, June 6, 2024.

A statement dated May 3 and signed by the head of public relations of AMA, Albert Nii Ankra, said during this period, churches, roadside evangelists, mosques, and pubs are prohibited from positioning loudspeakers outside their premises. However, they are allowed to conduct their activities indoors without the use of musical instruments.

"During the period of the ban, churches are expected to carry out their activities within their premises and refrain from the use of musical instruments. The positioning of loudspeakers outside the premises of churches, mosques and pubs is banned. Roadside evangelists are to cease their activities during this period," according to the press statement.

- Advertisement -The Ga Traditional Council has also imposed a ban on organizing funeral rites and related activities for the duration of the ban. Additionally, they have urged religious bodies and traditional authorities to demonstrate mutual respect and discourage their followers from making derogatory remarks about each other's beliefs and practices.

"Religious bodies and the traditional authorities must show respect for one another and restrain their followers from making derogatory and inflammatory remarks about the beliefs and practices of one another. Other guidelines by the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) include a ban on funeral rites and their related activities," the statement added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The statement also cautioned people to cooperate with specifically designated task forces identified with tags, including AMA personnel, the Ghana Police Service, and representatives from the traditional councils, responsible for enforcing noise reduction measures in the metropolis.

- Advertisement -It further called for people to be vigilant and only comply with instructions from these authorised groups and avoid dealing with any other individuals or organisations in this regard.

"Apart from an identifiable task force that consists of AMA personnel, the Ghana Police Service and representatives from the traditional councils with tags, no other person or group of persons should be seen or found enforcing the abatement of noise in the metropolis," the statement said.

The noise-making ban is implemented annually to allow the Ga State chiefs and elders to carry out the "Nmaa Dumo" rite, which involves planting millet to pave the way for the Homowo Festival.