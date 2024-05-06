Nigeria: Ohanaeze Youths Condemn Demolition of Igbo Properties in Abuja

THE Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing has condemned the demolition of properties belonging to Igbo citizens in Abuja, describing the action as 'gestapo-style' and 'unlawful.'

During the weekend, the group's Acting National President, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, briefed journalists at the demolition site and expressed outrage over the demolition carried out by agents of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

Okpalaezeukwu said, "We are miffed by the sheer audacity of FCTA to unleash mayhem on fellow Nigerians even without any serious provocation.

"FCT Authorities must be cautioned. As law-abiding citizens, we want to use this opportunity to call on Mr. President to intervene in this matter as a panacea for peace, equity, and justice."

The group noted that the demolished properties were legitimately acquired and had a clear history of legitimacy, with all necessary documents and court judgments to back up the owners' claims.

"Interestingly, this land was validly acquired in the nineties and has a clear history of legitimacy. Contrary to the claims of FCT Authorities, that the land was allocated in error to Praco International Limited and the Ukachukwu's, FCT Authorities must be reminded that Nigeria is governed by law and as such should desist from anything that is inimical to the peace, unity, and progress of this country," Okpalaezeukwu added.

Consequently, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing demanded immediate and unreserved apologies to the Ukachukwu brothers, who were affected by the demolition, as well as adequate monetary compensation for the malicious and unwarranted demolition of their properties.

He also called on the FCTA to desist from further unlawful encroachment on the said property, warning that "if the intervention of the leader is not recognized, we shall be left with no choice than to seek redress through struggle."

The group reaffirmed their loyalty and devotion to the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, led by President General, Chief Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to graciously release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to strengthen their hands in mobilizing support for him.

Additionally, the Chairman of the Igbo Community Abuja, Hon. Ositadinma Nwoye, stated that within the last 48 hours, he and others had paid a courtesy visit to Chief Iwuanyanwu over the matter.

"He (Iwuanyanwu) advised us to temporarily suspend the planned protest for next week, a suggestion we have followed pending his investigation and intervention," Nwoye added.