Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency Vows No Mercy for Big Players in Drug Trade, Discovers New Drug

Monrovia — Authorities of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) have vowed to intensity their crackdown on the trafficking and distribution of narcotics and other dangerous substances in the country, with a caveat to arrest and ensure the prosecution of any top public officials engaged into the unwholesome act.

Sometimes ago, the local media reported division between the Director and Deputy Director Abraham Kromah and Hassan Fadiga.

But the duo appear to have settled their differences as evidenced by their presence at a news conference they jointly addressed at the agency's headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia over the weekend.

Speaking during the conference, Kromah said the agency has become more robust in the execution of its mandate by going after drug traffickers and distributors.

He observed that the influx of these substances in Liberia continues to "recklessly kill our people."

"Amid of the difficulties including financial, we've made gains. During our 100 days in this government, our quest has been the processes of engaging these folks that are bringing the drugs into our country and subjugating our young people to reckless endanger. We have now set up a path of going after them to the point that we have arrested several of the distributors and traffickers."

Questioning wealth

Mr. Kromah disclosed that the agency has move a step forward by going beyond the trafficking and distribution of drugs and illegal substances.

According to him, the agency will now go after monies accumulated from the distribution and sale of illegal drugs and substances in Liberia.

He observed that many of those involved into the trafficking and trading of drugs are gainfully benefitting and as such, the LDEA will take steps to ensure that they are nabbed and prosecuted.

Kush scarcity

Director Kromah disclosed that a robust awareness campaign was launched by the agency to sensitize and educate victims and community dwellers on the danger, precaution and consequences of drugs to help reduce the high rate of young people affected.

He added that from these engagements, the dangerous substance "Kush", which has consumed the lives of several Liberians, remains scarce in the country.

Director Kromah attributed the situation to the "strong enforcement tactics" that has been employed by the operations and community engagement departments at the entity.

He said despite extreme financial difficulties, these departments continue to make significant gains.

"The Kush epidemic is now on the back pedal. We can tell you that Kush which was being sold for L$100 is now up to L$250. This is a perimeter that should show to us that there is a scarcity."

New illegal drugs

Speaking further, Mr. Kromah announced the discovery of new illicit drugs in Liberia.

He reported that the Tranquilizer or "Zombie" drugs were confiscated during the raid in Red Light, Paynesville and the Miami Beach in Monrovia. The Tranquilizer drug is used for restricting the behavior of wild animals.

He disclosed that the "Lao" drug has also been discovered in Liberia.

Director Kromah stressed that these drugs were discovered following "aggressive enforcement tactics" implored by the LDEA.

He bragged that the LDEA is "one step" ahead of those trafficking and distributing illegal drugs in Liberia due to its vigorous intelligence and operational patterns.

Director Kromah pointed out that those trafficking cocaine have already been identified, but the agency will not just go ahead arrested these suspects without any evidences or probable facts to have them arrested.

"We had the opportunity to seize some of those drugs and through the budgetary allocation that we will have, we will now start to buy into intelligence to stop the spread of drugs."

"Our intelligence is now focused on key personalities and areas as to how to go after them. There are folks here who are doing the cocaine. You can't go to buy or arrest cocaine folks. If you see most of our arrest here, cocaine is not prevalent because, to get to the cocaine guys, you need to get enough money to be able to enter into their circle."

He used the occasion to disclose that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) would be signed with the Liberia National Police (LNP) shortly to guarantee the detoxification, rehabilitation and empowerment of drug users; instead of going after and destroying their dwelling places.

Director Kromah said public-private relationship would be strengthened to create an enabling environment for the operations of the agency.

He noted that the strength of the agency would be beefed up and technologies introduced as part of efforts to curtail the trafficking and sale of drugs here.

He stressed that the agency intends to arrest these suspects with illegal substances on them, adding that, "it is not a difficult thing to get somebody whose habits are hard to die."

On Royal Hotel Incident

Drector Kromah was accused of allegedly ordering the assault and pepper-spraying of Liberian musician and entrepreneur Mamudu Dabor alias 2Swittz at the Royal Hotel in Monrovia.

Dabor was invited to a meeting by the LDEA Director, but chose to take with him several of his workers, a lawyer and a journalist.

Director Kromah pointed out that Dabor was invited based upon the multiple intelligences he received about his activities.

"We had five intelligences on this guy and by inviting he doesn't mean I'm convicting him as a criminal. The fact that his invite turned into that, I'm shocked that there was a level of arrogance exhibited by him. But it was good because, we got to know the person we were dealing with and his attitude resulted into the tear gas."

He, however, assured that authorities of the LDEA will not be perturbed in carrying out their operations.

"This is not our fight; the Liberian people have made up their minds to fight this menace. It is a Liberian problem and all of us as a society must be prepared to take on this fight."

A threat to resign

Also speaking, the Deputy Director of the LDEA Hassan Fadiga threatened to arrest and prosecute any public officials, including lawmakers, engaged into the trafficking and distribution of illegal drugs and substances in Liberia.

He vowed to tender in his resignation if higher authorities attempt to overturn his actions.

"I am the first generation of Fadigas that entered public office in this country. For others, I mean nothing to them. But for me, I take service in government personal not because it has to do with my family's name. I took this job to leave a legacy. The day there is credible evidence, through our intelligence or investigation that a lawmaker or whosoever is involved into drug trafficking, I will arrest them. If anybody interferes, I will resign."

Devastating

He, however, recounted the devastating effect of drugs on the Liberian population.

He observed that many young people are living in a horrible state at the famous Pelhum Building and others areas in the capital, as a result of the intake of drugs.

"Pelhum building, that little space, hosts more than 650 drug users. When we went there, all of them escaped into the communities and started to disturb. We had to leave and we arrested few drug peddlers and left."

Fadiga emphasized that the previous approach used by the agency to engage drug users was "wrong", something which prompted the introduction of a new strategy of purchasing foods from local vendors and educating them on the danger of these substances.

"I entered Pelhum building and I had a discussion with the young people. I saw sores on their legs, heads and other parts of their bodies. A lot of them have tuberculosis, hepatitis B, chronic cold, HIV/AIDS. Some of them even go days without food. Everywhere, there's a little space of close to ten people."

He said despite being in a deplorable state, drug users residing in buildings have their local structures to govern them to remain peaceful and law abiding at all times.

Forgotten

Fadiga observed that disadvantaged youths, many of whom are drug users, have been forgotten by politicians, noting that, "the only time they know these people when they want their votes."

He emphasized that drug users are also Liberians who should be accorded respect, equal care and opportunities as compare to others.

"Alcoholism and drug addiction is a disease that requires professional health. The government owes it to its citizens to help them."

Monitoring and fellowship

Fadiga said the LDEA would monitor drug users staying at various abandoned buildings in Monrovia and other parts adjacent, but will not hesitate to raid and arrest those trading drugs and terrorizing the communities.

He stressed that drug users cannot be trained and rehabilitated without being empowered by the government and its partners.

According to him, many drug users are genuinely appealing for help to disengage from the unwholesome practice, and as such, the agency's approach would not be to apprehend them.

Fadiga said though the possession of illegal drugs is a crime under the Liberian law; the LDEA would use discretionary powers in executing its mandate.

"These people are victims and they need help. It's true that they can terrorize the communities; but that's what drug addicts do in order to support their habits though it is not right. Every day these people (drug users) are dying and nobody cares to ask how and why they are dying."

He vowed to ensure that he and his team continue to visit and fellowship with drug users at various areas in the country as part of efforts to build mutual respect and rapport for the smooth enhancement of its operations.

Quoting the United Nations latest statistics on Liberia, Fadiga disclosed that two in 10 youths in Liberia are on narcotics or substance abuse in the country. With this, he said, about 20% of the country's population or 1.1million citizens are affected.

"The most scaring thing about this is that, every known dangerous drug is in this country. At Pelhum Building, I saw these guys smoking heroine. They had the cracked cocaine there; tramadol here and they are growing marijuana here."

Fadiga observed that enrollments at some schools in the capital have dropped drastically following the introduction of drugs there.

He claimed that illegal drugs are also being traded for fish and gold in the various counties and mining sites respectively.

Penetrating Liberia

He said Liberia would be doomed and would need a miracle to address the growing wave of drugs in the future, if concrete steps are not taken now to do so.

He claimed that drug cartel has penetrated the Liberian society, as those combating against them continue to receive death threats on a regular basis.

"We need logistical and financial support. Fighting drug crimes is not a miracle. Most of our activities are intelligence driven and it requires money. We cannot continue to speak about this; but we have to act and the only way we can act, we need support from both the government and our international partners."

Fadiga maintained that the current management team at the LDEA can reduce the current trend of this crisis if the requisite supports are provided.

"Under this current leadership, I can assure you that we will continue to enforce the drug law. Druglords should be finding place to hide; there will be no compromise."