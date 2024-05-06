Liberia: Monsignor Gabriel Blamo Snosio Jubwe Ordained As Archbishop of Monrovia, Urged to Prioritize the Poor and Needy

Monrovia — The Catholic Church in Liberia witnessed a historic moment on Saturday, May 4, as Very Rev. Monsignor Dr. Gabriel Blamo Snosio Jubwe was ordained as the new Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Monrovia. The event, held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, was attended by international delegates, dignitaries, and representatives from the Vatican, as well as various African countries.

The Pontifical Mass, attended by delegates from the Vatican in Rome, Italy, the United States of America, Europe, and other parts of Africa, marked a significant transition within the Catholic Church in Liberia.

Monsignor Jubwe's elevation to the position of Archbishop makes him the first prelate to undergo this transition within the Catholic Church in Liberia. He succeeds Archbishop Lewis Jerome Zeglier and Michael Kpakala Francis, both deceased. Archbishop Zeglier resigned in 2021 before his passing in August 2022.

In a letter dated February 28, 2024, Pope Francis officially appointed Monsignor Jubwe as the new Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Monrovia. The appointment was transmitted through the Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Walter Erbi.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Consecrator, a representative of Pope Francis, called on Archbishop Jubwe to prioritize the needs of the poor and vulnerable, especially in such difficult times. He urged Archbishop Jubwe to lead in accordance with God's words and for the betterment of God's kingdom, seeking consultation with his lieutenants.

"As you embark upon this journey, do not forget about the poor and God's people who are in search of comfort. You have to be their source of strength and inspiration," the Chief Consecrator emphasized, urging the Catholic community to support their new leader in ensuring the success of his reign.

Archbishop Jubwe's ascension comes as a welcome development for the Liberian Catholic community, which has been in search of an outstanding and visionary spiritual leader since the passing of Archbishop Francis in 2013. Archbishop Francis was known for his advocacy for justice, human rights, and good governance. He fearlessly spoke truth to power and served as the moral conscience of society, particularly during the oppressive regimes of Samuel Doe and Charles Taylor.

Monsignor Jubwe brings over four decades of experience in various leadership roles within the Archdiocese of Monrovia to his new position. He has served as Rector of the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Vicar General, Secretary General of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Liberia, Director of the Pontifical Mission Societies, Rector of the Saint Paul Major Seminary in Gbarnga, and member of the College of Consultors of the Archdiocese of Monrovia, among other roles.

The ordination ceremony was followed by a thanksgiving mass, underscoring the significance of this historic occasion in the Catholic Church in Liberia. Regional prelates from the Gambia, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Nigeria, as well as local bishops and lay faithful from the three dioceses in Liberia, namely Cape Palmas, Gbarnga, and the Archdiocese of Monrovia, graced the event.

Born on September 7, 1958, in Lagos, Nigeria, Monsignor Gabriel Blamo Jubwe was ordained a priest on December 18, 1983, for the Archdiocese of Monrovia. He holds a doctorate in liturgy from the Pontifical Athenaeum of Saint Anselm. Prior to his appointment as Archbishop, he served as the diocesan administrator and parish priest of Saint Pius X in Monrovia. He is known for his extensive pastoral experience, scholarly contributions, and commitment to the Church's mission.