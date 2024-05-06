Liberia: River Gee County Wins County Meet for the First Time

Monrovia — The River Gee County football team has won its first National County Sports Meet Trophy since the establishment of the county in 2000. Considered as underdogs in the special edition of the 2023/2024 National County Sports Meet, the boys from Fish Town surprised many by reaching the final and defeating the experienced and most cheered team, Lofa County. River Gee, after a tough 90-plus extra 30 minutes, pulled their hearts out to beat Lofa 4-1 to lift the title.

The Southeasterners took an early lead through their striker Blamo Weah in the 11th minute, but Lofa leveled things later in the 32nd minute through James Tarpeh. Both teams displayed fantastic football, ending the first half 1-1. After the break, Lofa took the lead with a diving header from James Tarpeh, but Jusu Dukuly leveled things in added time for River Gee, sending the match into extra time.

It was an end-to-end encounter as both teams attacked and defended well. The match had to be determined from the penalty spot after the extra 30 minutes, and the boys from the southeast converted four of their penalties while Lofa missed two out of five shootouts, as jubilant fans could not stop celebrating inside the stands.

River Gee eliminated Bong and Grand Bassa on their journey to the final. Sunday's championship is the first for River Gee County and the second final they have played in since becoming a county in 2000. River Gee coach Daniel Sasley, winning the title for River Gee, has set another record for himself and the tournament by breaking the deadlock for River Gee, giving the county its first-ever County Meet trophy. Coach Sasley also won the title with Grand Kru County in 2019.

"My mission is accomplished, and I am so happy to be a part of this landmark history-making event," said Daniel Sasley.

River Gee County walked away with two million Liberian dollars as a cash prize and a giant-sized trophy.

In the kickball grand final, Rivercess County girls narrowly defeated Nimba County in a competitive and classical kickball penalty shootout to be crowned the 2023/2024 kickball champions. The Rivercess girls won the match on a higher advantage in the shootout after the regular seven innings ended 2-2 in home runs.

In the third-place match on Saturday, Lofa beat Bomi 4-2 in home runs in kickball, while Nimba won third place following Grand Bassa players walking off the pitch due to what they termed a fake penalty awarded to Nimba County.

Speaking at the close of the tournament, Youth and Sports Minister Cllr. Jero Cole Bangalu appreciated all the sponsors, participating teams, including the fans, for the good spirit of unity, discipline, and support throughout the entire tournament, which led to the successful end of the sporting festival.