Nigeria: Fire Razes Part of Ex-Kano Gov, Shekarau's Residence

A fire outbreak has razed some part of the Kano residence of former Kano State governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau.

It was gathered that the fire which was suspected to have started from the Kitchen of the Mundubawa house of the former minister of Education, on Sunday night, destroyed the living rooms of Shekarau's third wife, Halima.

Although cause of fire could not be immediately ascertained.

Confirming the incident, the Media Adviser to Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, Dr. Sule Ya'u Sule said that the fire started from the inner kitchen of the House which was at the ground floor of the multi-million naira mansion.

He said, "We thank God the fire only affected one of Malam Ibrahim Shekarau's living rooms and already men of the State Fire Service had successfully put off the fire."

The spokesperson of the State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif when contacted confirmed the Incident and said the outbreak have been put under control.