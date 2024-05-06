Liberia: President Joseph N. Boakai's Historic Step - Ending Impunity in Liberia

opinion

In a momentous move on Thursday, May 2nd, 2024, at the Executive Mansion, HE Joseph N. Boakai Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia made a decisive statement by signing the War and Economic Crimes Bill into law. That action not only signifies a turning point in Liberia's history but also marks a significant step towards justice and accountability for past atrocities.

The War and Economic Crimes Bill was a groundbreaking piece of legislation aimed at addressing the grave injustices perpetrated during Liberia's civil war and tackling economic crimes that have plagued the nation for decades. By signing this bill, President Boakai has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that those responsible for heinous crimes against humanity are held accountable for their actions.

For too long, impunity has reigned supreme in Liberia, with perpetrators of war crimes and economic exploitation evading justice and accountability. The signing of this bill sends a clear message that such impunity will no longer be tolerated. It marks a significant departure from the past, where powerful individuals could act with impunity, knowing that they would never face consequences for their actions.

President Boakai's bold decision to sign the War and Economic Crimes Bill reflects his determination to break the cycle of impunity and foster a culture of accountability in Liberia. By taking this courageous step, he is signaling to the world that Liberia is committed to confronting its past and building a brighter future based on justice, reconciliation, and the rule of law.

Furthermore, President Boakai's leadership in this regard is commendable, especially considering Liberia's long history of corruption and political instability. His willingness to confront difficult truths and address the injustices of the past sets a powerful example for other leaders in the region and beyond.

As Liberia embarks on a new chapter in its history, it is crucial that the implementation of the War and Economic Crimes Bill is carried out effectively and impartially. It is essential that all individuals, regardless of their status or position, are held accountable for their actions and that justice is served for the victims of past atrocities.

Mr. President, the Liberian people are grateful for your actions in ending the culture of impunity by signing the war and economic crimes bill. However, your people are adamant that both courts must be based in Liberia, as they believe the economic benefits should directly aid our beloved republic and its suffering citizens. They reject any notion of other countries benefiting from our suffering while we are left to watch on television.

In years to come, President Boakai's decision to sign the War and Economic Crimes Bill will undoubtedly be viewed as a pivotal moment in Liberia's journey towards reconciliation, peace, and prosperity. His legacy as a leader who stood up for justice and accountability will be remembered for generations to come, cementing his place in history as a true champion of human rights and the rule of law.

With God above, Our rights to prove,

We will o'er all prevail.

Rufus S. Berry II Mba, an Anti-Corruption Activist