Nigeria: Comedian Ali Baba, Wife Dedicate Their Triplets in Lagos (Photos)

6 May 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Friday Omosola

Ali Baba announced the birth of the triplets on 1 April.

On Sunday, ace comedian Atunyota 'Ali Baba' Akpobome and his wife Mary shared a touching moment as they dedicated their triplets, Alexandra, Andrew and Aaron, in Lagos.

They dedicated their sons at the RCCG Christ The Lord Central Parish in Lagos.A reception followed at Jewel by Aeida on Hakeem Dickson Street in Lekki Phase 1.

Celebrities graced the event include comedian AY Makun, Seyi Law, MC Lively, Chigul, Bunmi Davis, Ajebo comedian Adebola Williams, and other notable personalities from the entertainment industry.

The couple welcomed the triplets in February.

On 1 April, Ali Baba announced on his Instagram page that his wife and a founder of the Purple Girl Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation set up to enhance female education, welcomed triplets.

He wrote: "Mary and I are happy and overjoyed to welcome our three sons, Aaron, Alexander, and Andrew, into the Akpobome family. It's been two months since they arrived, and as the days go by, we thank God Almighty for these three beautiful blessings.

"We also want to thank our sisters, brothers, friends, uncles, and aunties for all the support. We appreciate and thank you immensely for all your prayers, love, best wishes, and gifts.

"As we celebrate the essence of the Resurrection power in this period of Easter, we join our faith with yours and pray that things of joy will never be far from you. God will make all that needs to arise in your favour in this Holy period of reawakening. On behalf of the Akpobomes, again, thank you."

Because of the significance of the date of the announcement, April Fools Day, many thought it was a prank.

Ali Baba, 58, married Mary, 55, the Chief Operating Officer Imperium Capital Partners, in 2006.

The alumnus of Ambrose Alli University (AAU) and his wife have five children, three girls and two boys, before the arrival of the triplets.

In 2018, the couple launched the Purple Girls Foundation to support girl-child education in Lagos.

