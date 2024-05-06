Burkina Faso: Healing Hidden Wounds - Surviving Armed Violence in Burkina Faso

press release

Post-traumatic stress, insomnia, becoming withdrawn and irritable ... For people who have witnessed violence, there are the hidden wounds that have a serious impact on their lives - and civilians in Burkina Faso are sadly no stranger to them.

More than two million people in Burkina Faso have been forced to flee their homes, taking with them a few belongings and a lot of painful memories.

Aly: Survivor's guilt

Aly is 15 years old. He and his family had to flee their home three years ago. They sought refuge in a densely populated settlement for displaced people on the outskirts of Ouahigouya in north-western Burkina Faso. Ever since, Aly has been haunted by his memories and has suffered insomnia and night terrors.

We started off by trying traditional medicine and then modern medicine, but with no success," explained his father.

Then, Aly's mother attended a session on mental health, which was being held in the settlement where they were living, and she decided to sign up for therapy at the ICRC-supported Lazaré medical centre.