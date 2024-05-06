Kenya: Govt Sets Aside Sh1bn for Reconstruction of Schools Damaged By Floods

Nairobi — The government has set aside Sh1 billion for the countrywide re-construction of schools damaged by floods.

Speaking during a visit to Mathare, President William Ruto affirmed that the government will make sure that all schools are renovated to facilitate the smooth resumption of education once schools reopen.

"Our students who are still in school, their schools have been destroyed, I want to assure you that the government has set aside Sh1 billion, so that we may reconstruct the schools and ensure that every child in Nairobi, and other parts of the country and other parts o the country goes back to school when we give a directive to reopen," he stated.

As a result of the ongoing heavy rains, President Ruto on Friday ordered an indefinite extension of the reopening of schools, originally scheduled for today.

Furthermore, the President affirmed that the state will cater to and support people who have lost their homes and properties due to the floods and help them stand back on their feet.

He has further assured that the government in partnership with other humanitarian will continue providing the necessary food and nonfood aid to those affected by the floods across the country until the situation goes back to normal.

I want to tell you that no citizen will sleep hungry, we will bring enough food so that everybody gets something to eat until things go back to normal. We have set aside enough money to buy food and every citizen who has been affected here in Nairobi and across the country will get enough food," he stated.

According to the late government statistics, the death toll in the countrywide flood tragedy has risen to 228 and has led to the displacement of 212,630 people across the country.