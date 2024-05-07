Kenya: Health Ministry Intensifies Efforts to Combat Disease Spread Amid Heavy Rains

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health Ministry remains vigilant in curbing disease spread during the heavy rainy season, focusing on high-risk counties nationwide.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said the ministry has activated the National Public Health Emergency Operations Centre.

"In response to the escalating crisis of heavy rainfall and flooding across Kenya, the Ministry of Health has swiftly initiated comprehensive measures to mitigate the dire health risks posed by the ongoing natural disaster," she said during a visit to Tana Delta on Monday.

She said that the ministry has already identified several high-risk counties for potential malaria outbreaks and distributed over 5.9 million nets to protect 11 million people.

Multi-agency teams are providing Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene supplies in at-risk areas, while community health education efforts are being strengthened.

Disease surveillance and provision of essential health commodities are also prioritized. PS Muthoni stated that the ministry mapped out counties including Tana River, Kisumu, Nairobi, Garissa, Kilifi, Makueni, Mombasa, Lamu, Kwale, Kajiado, Machakos, and Busia as high-risk areas for potential disease outbreaks.

"Key measures include establishing a national task force, activating the National Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, and intensifying risk communication and community engagement efforts in collaboration with partners such as the Kenya Red Cross and AMREF," she said.