Nigeria: Edo Assembly Speaker Suspends Three Over Alleged Impeachment Plot

THE Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Blessing Agbebaku on Monday during plenary suspended three lawmakers over alleged plot to impeach him and other Principal officer's council (POC) of the house.

The three suspended lawmakers included, Hon Donald Okugbe representing Akoko-Edo I who is an ally of the former deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu. Others were Hon Bright Iyamu (Orihonmwon South) and Hon Adeh Isibor (Esan North East I) all of them are members of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

During plenary, Agbebaku alleged that the three suspended members were being influenced by external forces to cause chaos and remove the leadership of the house and also alleged that some persons brought native doctors into the house at midnight on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 to make some incantations and dropped charms in the assembly complex.

During the rowdy session, the three suspended lawmakers were seen screaming "Mr speaker you do not have the right to unilaterally suspend any member of the house.

"You must call for votes. Allow members to vote on the matter", the victims screamed.