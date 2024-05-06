Nigeria: Army, Police Sack Enugu Community Over Alleged Killing of Police Officers

Crisis is rocking Iggah community in Uzo Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Though the cause of the crisis is not yet clear, a trending video from the community showed people's property, including houses and shops, being burnt.

An unconfirmed report said three persons were killed, including a police officer.

A voice narrating the incident in the video did not say the cause of the crisis but accused the military and the police of setting the property, including houses on fire.

"A combined team of soldiers and policemen had reportedly invaded and razed Iggah community in Uzo Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State following the alleged killing of two police officers, who came in mufti, suspected to have been on an illegal operation in the area."

A video footage seen by Vanguard, yesterday morning showed houses on fire, with the narrator giving details of how invading soldiers and policemen torched them in a surprise operation.

Another video footage showed a multitude of weeping Iggah women and children protesting the calamity brought upon the community by the invaders.

However, reports from the community said that trouble started because Adani community allegedly sold Ada Rice farmland, part of which belongs to Iggah, Ojor, Adani communities, and Omasi in Anambra State without the permission of other co-owners.

When Iggah community stakeholders questioned the action, a known figure said to be a notorious land speculator from Adani was said to have mobilised policemen on mufti and mercenaries he hired from a neighbouring state to Iggah to attack them. In the process, one of the policemen allegedly shot an Iggah man, sparking off the crisis.

It was learned that the action infuriated Iggah community who descended on the plain clothed police officers, leading to the death of one of them, said to be an Assistant Superintendent of Police.

In retaliation, the police were said to have mobilised with some soldiers to ransack the community, destroying and burning property, including Ada Rice farmland settlement.

A farmer in Ada Rice farmland settlement was said to have collapsed and died from shock after learning that his farm had been razed by military men.

Meanwhile, Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah and the Commissioner of Police reportedly visited the scene of the fracas, yesterday to assess the situation. It was learnt that the Commissioner of Police came earlier before the visit of the governor of the state.

Unconfirmed reports said the policemen had embarked on shooting, destruction and looting of property that belong to Iggah people in spite of the presence of their boss.